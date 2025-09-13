AAFT International Skill Development Council Partners With International Women's Film Forum To Empower Women Through Skills
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, August 2025: In a significant move to strengthen women's empowerment through professional training and creative opportunities, the AAFT International Skill Development Council has joined hands with the International Women's Film Forum - one of the oldest initiatives of Marwah Studios dedicated to uplifting women in society.
For decades, the International Women's Film Forum has been actively engaged in organizing workshops, seminars, interactive sessions, exhibitions, and events, as well as offering platforms for women to express themselves on radio and television. With this new collaboration, the focus will expand to skill development, an area where AAFT has already been making a remarkable contribution by offering specialized courses tailored for women.
The partnership aims to further enhance international activities for women, equipping them with the knowledge, tools, and networks they need to excel in the creative and professional world.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the AAFT International Skill Development Council, said, "Skill development is a direct pathway to empowerment. By combining our expertise with the International Women's Film Forum's legacy of advocacy and opportunity, we can create global avenues for women to succeed and lead."
The collaboration underscores Marwah Studios' long-standing commitment to using media, art, and education as catalysts for positive social change - both in India and worldwide.
