First Group Of Ex-Idps Set Off To Native Seyidbeyli Village In Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Following the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Great Return to territories liberated from occupation, the first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Seyidbeyli village in the Khojaly district, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The families, temporarily housed across the republic in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, have now begun resettlement under the official return program. The initial group included 30 people, comprising 9 families who previously lived in the Aghdam district.

Returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care. They also expressed their gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, our heroic soldiers and officers who liberated our lands from occupation, and prayed for the mercy of our martyrs who gave their lives on this path.