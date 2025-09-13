Turkmenistan, IRU Keen To Give TIR System Much-Needed Facelift

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with a delegation from the International Road Transport Union (IRU) to discuss cooperation in international road transport under the TIR system, Trend reports via the service.

The Turkmen delegation was led by the Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service, while the IRU delegation was headed by Senior Advisor Vakhtang Zarandia.

Discussions focused on developing a roadmap to simplify procedures and enhance the TIR guarantee mechanism. The parties also exchanged expertise on introducing digital technologies, modernizing TIR procedures, and using advanced information systems. The IRU delegation included representatives from the Turkmen Association of International Road Carriers(THADA).

The International Road Transport Union (IRU) is the world's leading organization for road transport, representing the global industry and advocating for its interests. Founded in 1948, its primary mission is to promote economic growth and sustainable development through the movement of goods and people by road. IRU works with governments and international bodies to facilitate trade and mobility, notably through the management of the TIR customs system, which simplifies border crossings for goods.

The TIR system (Transports Internationaux Routiers, or International Road Transport) is a worldwide customs transit and guarantee framework that facilitates the movement of goods across international borders in sealed containers with minimal border involvement. Administered by the International Road Transport Union (IRU), it streamlines and accelerates the transportation of goods by the utilization of a singular, globally acknowledged transit document, the TIR Carnet, alongside an international assurance system that encompasses prospective levies and taxes. This system advantages transport operators by diminishing costs and time, while also advancing global trade facilitation objectives through enhanced border crossings and customs collaboration.