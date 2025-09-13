Turkmenistan Advances Trade Facilitation With German GIZ Support
The first event, held as a regional Working Group meeting on Transport and Transit, reviewed the Concept for the Development of the Transport and Transit Potential of Central Asia. Participants discussed revisions and coordination of the concept, improving cooperation between national committees on trade facilitation, and implementing the WTO Agreement on Trade Facilitation, including Article 7.8 on "Expedited Deliveries."
The second event focused on the application of key performance indicators (KPI) in customs authorities' operations. International experts highlighted the World Customs Organization's 2024 methodology for assessing customs performance, and Central Asian representatives discussed its practical implementation and received guidance on aligning operations with modern international standards.
The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan is a government body that oversees the country's customs system. Established in 1991, its primary role is to enforce state policy on customs activities, ensure compliance with international obligations, and combat illegal cross-border trade. It plays a crucial part in facilitating legitimate trade and transit, especially given Turkmenistan's strategic location as a transport hub in Central Asia. The service is actively involved in modernizing its operations through digitalization and international cooperation with organizations like the World Customs Organization (WCO).
