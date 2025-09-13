Terror Attempt Foiled As IED Defused In Bajaur's Inayat Kalay Bazaar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A major terrorist attack was narrowly avoided when security forces successfully defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in the crowded Inayat Kalay Bazaar of Bajaur district.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, bomb disposal squads from the Pakistan Army and Bajaur Police responded immediately to the scene. The teams carried out a controlled detonation, rendering the device harmless and preventing what could have resulted in significant casualties and damage.

Station House Officer of Loi Sam, Sher Zameen Khan, reached the site with a police team shortly after the alert. The area was secured, and a thorough search operation was initiated to rule out any additional threats and to trace those responsible.

This attempted attack comes amid a period of ongoing strain for Bajaur's residents. The district has been grappling with both continued anti-militancy operations and the devastating impact of recent floods. Many families have only just returned to their homes following earlier displacements caused by conflict .

While the Pakistan Army has restored a significant degree of stability in the region, security officials believe that recent pressure has forced militant elements into retreat. In their desperation, some are resorting to increasingly reckless tactics.

In a related case, yesterday, security personnel apprehended a suspected militant disguised in a woman's burqa while attempting to flee. Authorities believe the individual may have been planning another attack or attempting to avoid capture.

The successful neutralization of the IED stands as a testament to the alertness and commitment of the security forces. Despite challenging conditions, they remain focused on maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of local communities.