Terror Attempt Foiled As IED Defused In Bajaur's Inayat Kalay Bazaar
A major terrorist attack was narrowly avoided when security forces successfully defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in the crowded Inayat Kalay Bazaar of Bajaur district.
Acting swiftly on a tip-off, bomb disposal squads from the Pakistan Army and Bajaur Police responded immediately to the scene. The teams carried out a controlled detonation, rendering the device harmless and preventing what could have resulted in significant casualties and damage.
Station House Officer of Loi Sam, Sher Zameen Khan, reached the site with a police team shortly after the alert. The area was secured, and a thorough search operation was initiated to rule out any additional threats and to trace those responsible.
Also Read: KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur Challenges Passport Block, ECL Listing in Peshawar High Court
This attempted attack comes amid a period of ongoing strain for Bajaur's residents. The district has been grappling with both continued anti-militancy operations and the devastating impact of recent floods. Many families have only just returned to their homes following earlier displacements caused by conflict .
While the Pakistan Army has restored a significant degree of stability in the region, security officials believe that recent pressure has forced militant elements into retreat. In their desperation, some are resorting to increasingly reckless tactics.
In a related case, yesterday, security personnel apprehended a suspected militant disguised in a woman's burqa while attempting to flee. Authorities believe the individual may have been planning another attack or attempting to avoid capture.
The successful neutralization of the IED stands as a testament to the alertness and commitment of the security forces. Despite challenging conditions, they remain focused on maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of local communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment