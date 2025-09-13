Minor Gang-Raped At Gunpoint In Nowshera, Arrest Made After Videos Go Viral

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A minor student in Azakhel Bala, Nowshera, was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint, with the assault filmed and later circulated on social media.

Police said that after the incident, the victim's father and his companions abducted one of the accused at gunpoint, stripped him naked in the village, and tortured him, also recording videos of the act.

Cases for both incidents have been registered at Azakhel police station. Police booked the suspects under PPC 376 and 292-B and arrested the prime accused in the sexual assault case. Two videos of the assault were also recovered from his mobile phone. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate in Nowshera, who approved a two-day physical remand.

SP Nowshera Alam Zeb said the same group of suspects is involved in both incidents. He confirmed one arrest and said investigations are underway. He added that police are coordinating with FIA and Facebook regarding the viral videos.

The SP expressed concern that all suspects are aged between 16 and 20, urging parents to monitor their children's use of mobile phones and computers.

Police officials said incidents of this nature are rising in Nowshera, with this being the fourth case of sexual assault reported in the district this month.