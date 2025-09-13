Ukraine Expects Mexico, Peru, And Ecuador To Join International Coalition For The Return Of Ukrainian Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

On behalf of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Ukrainian delegation led by the Advisor – Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, Daria Herasymchuk, visited Mexico, Peru, and Ecuador.

Meetings were held with parliamentarians, government officials, ombudspersons, civil society activists, and journalists.

Ukrainian representatives shared evidence of killings and injuries of Ukrainian children during Russia's aggression, as well as cases of sexual violence, deportation, and forced displacement carried out by the Russian Federation.

Herasymchuk presented the Bring Kids Back UA initiative launched by the President and the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

She invited experts from Mexico, Ecuador, and Peru to join the Bring Kids Back UA International Expert Group.

“I propose that your countries become friends of Ukraine and partners in building a global child protection system. After all, this is not only about Ukrainian children. Today, it is our Ukrainian children, but tomorrow it could be children from any country,” she emphasized.

The delegation also included two Ukrainians who shared their personal stories. One had survived the blockade of Mariupol as a child in 2022, was abducted by Russian forces, and forcibly transferred to temporarily occupied territories. The other grew up and studied in occupied Luhansk.

In Mexico, agreements were reached with relevant institutions on cooperation and exchange of experience in child-friendly justice, rights protection, and investigation of crimes against children.

Lawmakers in Peru expressed solidarity with Ukraine, commitment to peace, and support for the most vulnerable groups of Ukrainians.

In Ecuador, the Ukrainian delegation met with members of the National Assembly, heads of the UN and UNICEF offices, and held talks with Foreign Minister María Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero, who stated that her country shares Ukraine's concern for the fate of children around the world.

Following the visit, Ukraine expects Mexico, Peru, and Ecuador to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, the President's Office noted.

The visit was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine with financial support from international partners.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, 1.5 million Ukrainian children remain under Russian control.