Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Air Defense Downs 137 Of 164 Russian Drones Launched Since Friday Evening

Ukraine's Air Defense Downs 137 Of 164 Russian Drones Launched Since Friday Evening


2025-09-13 05:07:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the attack began at 20:00 on Friday, when Russia launched a ballistic missile (Iskander-M/KN-23) and 164 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones. The drones were launched from multiple directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Around 90 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The aerial assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, unnamed systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Read also: Russian military casualties rise by 950 in war against Ukraine

As of 21:00 on Saturday, September 13, preliminary data indicates that 137 drones-including Shahed, Gerbera, and others-were shot down or suppressed across northern, southern, eastern, and central Ukraine.

There were confirmed strikes from the missile and 27 drones at nine locations, along with debris from downed targets falling in three separate areas.

As previously reported, Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region starting on the evening of September 12, injuring two men.

Photo: Air Force of Ukraine

MENAFN13092025000193011044ID1110056419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search