Ukraine's Air Defense Downs 137 Of 164 Russian Drones Launched Since Friday Evening

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the attack began at 20:00 on Friday, when Russia launched a ballistic missile (Iskander-M/KN-23) and 164 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones. The drones were launched from multiple directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Around 90 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The aerial assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, unnamed systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Russian military casualties rise by 950 in war against Ukraine

As of 21:00 on Saturday, September 13, preliminary data indicates that 137 drones-including Shahed, Gerbera, and others-were shot down or suppressed across northern, southern, eastern, and central Ukraine.

There were confirmed strikes from the missile and 27 drones at nine locations, along with debris from downed targets falling in three separate areas.

As previously reported, Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region starting on the evening of September 12, injuring two men.

Photo: Air Force of Ukraine