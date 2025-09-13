Ukraine's Air Defense Downs 137 Of 164 Russian Drones Launched Since Friday Evening
The aerial assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, unnamed systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.Read also: Russian military casualties rise by 950 in war against Ukraine
As of 21:00 on Saturday, September 13, preliminary data indicates that 137 drones-including Shahed, Gerbera, and others-were shot down or suppressed across northern, southern, eastern, and central Ukraine.
There were confirmed strikes from the missile and 27 drones at nine locations, along with debris from downed targets falling in three separate areas.
As previously reported, Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region starting on the evening of September 12, injuring two men.
Photo: Air Force of Ukraine
