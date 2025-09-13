PM Svyrydenko Discusses Veterans' Rehab With Prince Harry: Invictus Games Should Come To Ukraine
Svyrydenko noted that she showed Prince Harry the consequences of a Russian Iskander missile strike on the government building.
"We talked about the work on rehabilitation and recovery of veterans. I thanked the Prince for supporting our Ukrainian servicemen after their service on various platforms, including the Invictus Games," the Prime Minister said.
She recalled that Ukraine has been participating in these international sporting competitions for veterans, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, since 2017. This year, Ukraine was represented at the Games by its largest-ever team of 35 participants.
"Now our dream is that the Invictus Games should also come to Ukraine. We have all the opportunities for this. All the more so because resilience is a synonym for the Ukrainian spirit. And our defenders demonstrate it every day," the Ukrainian Prime Minister government emphasized.Read also: Prince Harry meets paramedic Paievska during visit to Ukraine
As reported, Prince Harry paid a visit to Kyiv on Friday, September 12, at the invitation of the Ukrainian government.
