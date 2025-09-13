Casualties Reported As Russians Attack Sumy Region
“Starting from the morning of September 12 to the morning of September 13, 2025, Russian forces carried out 100 attacks on 42 settlements in 16 territorial communities across the region. As a result of the shelling, three people were killed and five others were injured. The heaviest fire was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts,” the statement reads.
It is noted that in Sumy, a 65-year-old man was killed in a drone strike. In Bytytske district of Sumy community, a missile strike killed two men, aged 67 and 28.
The missile strike on Bytytske also injured a 75-year-old woman and a 62-year-old woman. Two more women, aged 80 and 52, received medical assistance on the spot. In Mykolaivka community, a 30-year-old man was wounded when a strike drone hit a truck.
In addition, in Bilopillia community, a 72-year-old man sought medical help after being injured the previous day in a drone attack.
The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs (up to 20 strikes), dropped VOG grenades from drones (up to 20 times), and carried out up to 20 strike drone attacks. Missile strikes, FPV drone attacks, and artillery shelling were also reported in the region.Read also: Russian drones strike industrial zone in Sumy , civilian killed
Over the past day, air raid alerts in Sumy region lasted a total of 23 hours and 25 minutes. Local authorities, together with State Emergency Service units, the National Police, and NGOs, evacuated 13 residents from border communities.
As reported, September 12 was declared a day of mourning in Sumy community.
