Russian Strikes Hit 12 Settlements In Kharkiv Region, Wounding Six Civilians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform writes.

“Throughout the past day, 12 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy fire. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured,” Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, in the village of Spodobivka (Kupiansk community), a 76-year-old man and two women aged 88 and 66 were injured; in the village of Balka (Velykyi Burluk community), a 63-year-old woman was wounded; in the village of Kalynove (Zolochiv community), two women aged 61 and 67 were injured.

Syniehubov noted that over the past day, the enemy used one missile (type to be determined), three guided aerial bombs, 17 Shahed-type drones, and one Molniya drone against Kharkiv region.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed. In the town of Liubotyn (Kharkiv district), a children's camp building and a garage were damaged. In Kupiansk district, damage was reported to three private houses (in Zamist village), a car (Spodobivka), a private house (Osynove), two private houses (Nechvolodivka), and another private house and farm building (Balka).

In Kalynove (Bohodukhiv district), a cultural center, apartment buildings, private houses, a store, farm buildings, and a car were damaged.

Casualties reported as Russians attackregion

As reported, the previous day 18 settlements in Kharkiv region came under Russian attack, leaving 10 people injured.