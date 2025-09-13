ADSEA And Asian Development Bank Sign Agreement

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed an agreed document under a Technical Assistance Agreement (TAS), formalizing the commitments of both parties.



Azernews reports that the document was signed during a meeting between ADSEA Chairman Zaur Mikayilov and ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal.

The ADSEA delegation at the meeting included Chairman Zaur Mikayilov, First Deputy Chairman Khayyam Mammadov, Advisor to the Chairman Asad Shirinov, and Head of the Strategy, International Cooperation, and Science Department Riad Akhundzade.

The ADB was represented by Country Director Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, Regional Director for Private Sector Development Enrico Pinali, Director of the Markets Development and PPP Office Mohammad Azim Hashimi, Senior Market Development Specialist Masayuki Kanda, Principal Private Sector Development Officer Senan Shabanov, and Consultant Ramazan Samadov.

Discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation in the field of public–private partnerships (PPP) in Azerbaijan, as well as potential future technical assistance projects with ADB. The signing of the agreed document formalized the obligations of both sides under the TAS.