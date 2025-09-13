DPRK's Top Leader Inspects Weapons Institutes
Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, listened to a report on the development of major core technologies, completed through joint research by the Armoured Defensive Weapons Institute and the Tank Designing Bureau, said the report, adding that, he was also briefed in detail on research in the field of armoured defence, including the development of special composite armour.
He said, the combat capability of the DPRK's armoured forces has been remarkably bolstered, with the successful development and deployment of the directional infrared and jamming equipment, as well as, active and passive protection systems.
Kim also visited the Electronic Weapons Institute, where he learned about and guided important work, said the report.
Noting that the Ninth Congress of the WPK would adopt a policy of simultaneously pushing forward the building of nuclear forces and conventional armed forces in the realm of national defence, Kim expressed confidence that, the Academy of Defence Sciences would continue to play a leading role in modernising the conventional armed forces.– NNN-KCNA
