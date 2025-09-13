Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Drops USD 1.27 To USD 71.70 Pb - KPC


2025-09-13 05:03:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil went down USD 1.27 during Friday's trading to USD 71.70 per barrel compared to USD 72.97 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Benchmark Brent crude gained 62 cents to USD 66.99 pb and West Texas Intermediate was up 32 cents to USD 62.69 pb. (end)
