KRCS Concludes Visit To Rohingya Refugee Camps In Bangladesh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS) delegation on Saturday concluded its visit to Rohingya refugee camps in Coxآ's Bazar, Bangladesh, as part of Kuwaitآ's humanitarian efforts to support refugees worldwide.
KRCS Deputy Chairman Dr. Nasser Al-Tanakh said the visit reflects Kuwaitآ's commitment to helping those in need.
The delegation toured the 'Adaptation and Resilience Building' project, which will provide 1,520 fully equipped shelters for refugee families, funded by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Bangladesh Red Crescent.
He noted that nearly one million Rohingya refugees live in difficult conditions, stressing the need for sustained international support.
The delegation also met with UNHCR officials and Bangladeshi authorities to discuss cooperation in easing refugees' suffering.
Meanwhile, since 2017, KRCS has carried out projects in food, shelter, health, water, education, and development in Bangladesh, in collaboration with local and international partners.(end)
