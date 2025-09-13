Synapse Power Concludes First International Contributor Event In Malaysia

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire), the AI infrastructure firm known for its performance-based compute model and contributor-first platform, has successfully concluded itsin Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Held from September 8–11, 2025, the four-day event brought together contributors, technical partners, and ecosystem leaders from across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa - united by a shared vision: building the future of GPU compute through community-powered contribution.

A Global Convergence on Future Infrastructure

The Malaysia event was more than a conference - it was a strategic convergence of regions shaping the next wave of AI deployment and digital participation.

Attendees included representatives from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, South Africa, Kenya, and Dubai (UAE) . Together, they examined how community contributors could play a decisive role in ensuring that the infrastructure driving global AI and digital workloads is not only efficient but also transparent and inclusive.

Key sessions focused on:



Inclusive compute contribution models designed for accessibility.

Regional deployment strategies for distributed GPU pools. The opportunity for emerging markets to co-own infrastructure rather than simply consume it.

CEO David Visher on Shifting Infrastructure Ownership

At the heart of the gathering was a keynote by David Visher, CEO of Synapse Power , who called for a fundamental rebalancing of global compute resources.

“This wasn't just an event - it was a statement of intent,” said Visher.“We're proving that meaningful infrastructure doesn't have to come from billion-dollar cloud monopolies. It can come from contributors, builders, and communities in Kuala Lumpur, Nairobi, Jakarta, and beyond. The Synapse network belongs to everyone who powers it. This is just the beginning.”

Visher's message resonated strongly during closed-door sessions with contributors, community organizers, and developers, where discussions centered on creating equitable participation in Synapse's GPU-sharing ecosystem.

Technology on Display: Synapse Console and Contributor Plans

Although the primary focus was collaboration, attendees were also given in-depth demonstrations of Synapse Console - the contributor dashboard at the core of Synapse's infrastructure model.

Through Synapse Console, contributors can:



Activate GPU compute plans tailored to performance tiers.

Track real-time workload activity (AI training, blockchain validation, rendering).

Earn XNAP tokens daily , tied directly to measurable performance. Review logs on historical rewards, system health, and energy usage.

For many participants, it was their first look at a fully transparent, performance-based infrastructure tool designed with contributor empowerment in mind.

Malaysia as a Launchpad for Regional Hubs

Choosing Kuala Lumpur as the first host city was strategic. Malaysia's growing digital economy, strong regional connectivity, and talent pool make it an ideal launchpad for Southeast Asia.

Following the event:



Malaysian and Indonesian contributors began onboarding into the Synapse network.

Partnerships were formed to localize GPU node distribution. New community cycles were initiated in Southeast Asia, with upcoming outreach planned in Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bangalore.

Looking Ahead: Next Stop - Dubai

With Malaysia setting the stage, Synapse Power has confirmed that its next international contributor event will take place in Dubai in October 2025.

The Dubai event will build on the momentum of Kuala Lumpur by focusing on:



Onboarding local contributors and node operators.

Partnering with regional data centers and institutional GPU providers.

Expanding contributor awareness of Synapse Console and performance-based compute rewards. Strengthening Dubai's role as a global bridge between East and West for AI and decentralized infrastructure.

“Dubai represents a critical next step in our global roadmap,” added Visher.“From here, we connect communities across the Middle East to the Synapse network, ensuring that GPU infrastructure grows through collaboration, transparency, and participation.”

Contributor Applications Now Open

With Synapse's contributor system now live and expanding, applications are open to:



Individual node contributors

Community organizers

Institutional GPU suppliers Ecosystem builders seeking transparent and sustainable compute models

Interested participants can learn more or apply at:

