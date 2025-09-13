Google Techie Takes Parents To 1.6 Million Sq Ft Bengaluru Office: 'They Think It's A 5-Star Resort'
Viraj Chandra, who joined Google India three months ago, took his parents to visit the company's Bengaluru campus, Ananta. Sharing a picture with them in front of Google's iconic G logo, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter):“Took my parents to @GoogleIndia Ananta – and now they think I just hang out in a 5-star resort every day. Can't blame them, this place barely feels like an office.”Also Read | Scientists in China develop 'bone glue' that heals fractures in just 3 minutes
The post struck a chord online, with users praising him and leaving heartwarming comments.“Congratulations, Viraj. They must be very proud!” wrote one user. Another added,“Cute flex! Manifesting this someday.”What Is Google's Ananta Office?
Spanning 1.6 million square feet, Ananta is one of Google's largest offices worldwide. According to the company, the name means“infinite” or“limitless” in Sanskrit, reflecting the“boundless potential of technology to improve lives.”Also Read | Shocking! Utah Governor's remark on Charlie Kirk's killing goes viral
The Bengaluru campus features landscaped walking and jogging paths, spaces designed for casual meetings, and a section called Sabha, dedicated to community and conversations.Parents At Workplaces: A Trend That Resonates
The emotional post also resonated because it echoed a universal experience: parents' pride when seeing their children's professional achievements. In a similar story, Devshree Bharatia, a software engineer at Walmart's US headquarters, recently shared a video of her parents touring her American workplace for the first time.“They were amazed and extremely happy. Proud parents is what a child wants,” she wrote on Instagram.Also Read | ChatGPT users can now branch conversations without losing original threads
Moments like these, celebrated both in India and abroad, highlight how much it means to the younger workforce to share their milestones with family - and how proud parents are to see their children thrive in global workplaces.
