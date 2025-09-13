3 WWE Stars With Unique 'Parent-Child' Bonds Fans Can't Stop Talking About

From heartfelt mentorships to uncanny resemblances, these WWE duos share bonds that go beyond the ring.

AJ Lee and Roxanne Perez share one of WWE's most talked-about non-biological bonds. Over the years, Perez has openly referred to the former Divas Champion as her“mom,” a term of endearment that reflects their close relationship.

When AJ made her recent SmackDown return, Perez reacted on social media by calling her“Mommy,” confirming the deep connection they've nurtured for over a decade.

From the moment Myles Borne debuted in NXT, fans noticed his striking resemblance to Randy Orton. The comparisons quickly became a talking point, with many dubbing them a“father and son” duo.

Borne even posted a photo alongside The Apex Predator on social media, which drew huge attention. WWE capitalized on the buzz with a backstage segment between the two, further fueling speculation that Borne could one day carry on Orton's legacy.

Nathan Frazer's journey in wrestling began under the guidance of Seth Rollins at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. The World Heavyweight Champion has been a mentor to Frazer, who openly calls him his“wrestling dad.”

In 2022, Frazer shared a WWE video compilation with the caption“Like father, like son,” tagging Rollins and cementing their unique bond in the eyes of fans.