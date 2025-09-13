PM Modi Visits Manipur First Time Since 2023 Unrest, Meets Displaced Families (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manipur on Saturday, marking his first visit to the state since violent unrest broke out in May 2023. His visit is seen as a significant step toward strengthening peace and development in the region. More than two years after ethnic violence devastated Manipur, PM Modi visited Churachandpur, the heart of the unrest that claimed 260 lives. Battling heavy rain, he traveled 65 km by road from Imphal airport to meet displaced families at the Peace Ground relief camps, where he spoke with elderly residents and children. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla accompanied him during the visit.

Foundation stones of projects worth Rs 7,300 crore

During his visit, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Churachandpur worth over Rs 7,300 crore. These include the Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management project valued at Rs 3,600 crore, five National Highway projects worth over Rs 2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and working women's hostels across nine locations.

In Imphal, he inaugurated development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore. These projects include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, an IT SEZ Building, a new Police Headquarters, Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, and the Ima Markets, a unique all-women market in four districts.

Emotional meeting with displaced families

During his visit to Churachandpur, PM Modi met with families who were displaced by the violence in May 2023. The meeting was a touching moment as the displaced shared their hardships and hopes for peace. Locals expressed deep gratitude for the Prime Minister's visit, seeing it as a sign of support and commitment from the central government.

Nancy, a resident of Churachandpur, said, "It feels great. I am fortunate that I will be able to see the PM for the first time in my life. I am excited."

Strong security and public welcome

Manipur was fully prepared for PM Modi's visit with elaborate security arrangements. Imphal city was decked up, with heavy deployment of police and security forces ensuring a smooth and safe visit. Despite rain in Imphal, the atmosphere remained warm and welcoming.

Part of larger three-day tour

PM Modi's Manipur visit is part of his three-day tour across five states from Mizoram, Manipur, Assam to West Bengal and to Bihar between September 13 and 15. Overall, projects worth Rs 71,850 crore will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid during this tour. Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi also inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line, the Bairabi-Sairang line, via video conferencing.

This visit carries high political and emotional significance as it reflects the government's focus on development and peace in regions affected by past unrest.

