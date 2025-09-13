Ibovespa Dips Amid Profit-Taking And Global Rate Hopes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian traders secured profits on Friday, pushing the Ibovespa index down 0.61 percent to 142,271.58 points.
The session marked a weekly decline of 0.26 percent. Monthly gains stayed at 0.60 percent despite the pullback.
The index hit a low of 142,240.7 points. It reached a high of 143,202.09 points. Volume remained light at R$16.4 billion.
U.S. data fueled rate cut expectations. Jobless claims rose to 263,000, exceeding 235,000 forecasts. Treasury yields fell as a result.
Nasdaq advanced 0.44 percent to 22,139.46 points. S&P 500 slipped 0.05 percent to 6,584 points. Dow Jones dropped 0.59 percent to 45,834.56 points.
Brazil's services sector grew 0.3 percent in July. This continued six months of gains. Annual growth hit 2.8 percent, topping 2.6 percent estimates.
The Supreme Court convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro. U.S. officials showed no immediate retaliation. Traders had feared trade impacts.
Donald Trump imposed 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods in July. He linked them to the Bolsonaro trial. No further actions emerged.
U.S. authorities removed 10 percent duties on cellulose and ferro-nickel. Exporters gained from this relief. Sectors like proteins benefited directly.
An investments partner noted markets anticipated stronger U.S. moves. Absence of responses eased tensions. Sentiment improved slightly.
Ibovespa Dips Amid Profit-Taking and Global Rate Hopes
Petrobras shares fell 0.67 percent. Brent oil rose 0.93 percent. Petrobras posted weekly gains of 1.93 percent.
Vale edged down 0.04 percent. Iron ore futures shifted modestly. A new production license supported the firm.
Gerdau tumbled 4.12 percent. Usiminas declined 0.44 percent. CSN rose 0.13 percent in contrast.
Minerva surged 2.47 percent. Marfrig climbed 2.63 percent. Tariff reductions drove these advances.
RD Saúde gained 2.85 percent. It marked four straight positive sessions. August yields exceeded 30 percent.
Itaú Unibanco dropped 1.5 percent. Bradesco fell 1.17 percent. Santander decreased 1.1 percent.
BTG Pactual slid 1.77 percent. Banco do Brasil rose 0.41 percent. Banks faced broader pressures.
Traders focus on export advantages. Lower barriers boost mercantile flows. Rate expectations enhance liquidity.
Services resilience counters tight policies. Debt levels temper optimism. Political events influence trade dynamics.
The daily chart shows an uptrend. Blue support line holds steady. Higher highs persist over months.
Yellow Global Liquidity Index rises gradually. It indicates better capital availability. This aids trade activities.
RSI stays between 52 and 70. Momentum avoids extremes. Pullbacks seem temporary.
Volume confirms upward moves. Recent sessions show reduced activity. Selling lacks conviction.
MACD signals bullish convergence. Trend shifts favor buyers. Momentum builds slowly.
Bollinger Bands contract mildly. Volatility eases. Consolidation appears likely.
The four-hour chart reveals intraday pauses. Moving averages align positively. Supports remain intact.
Fibonacci levels pinpoint 141,000 support. Resistance eyes 144,000. Volume will decide breakouts.
Traders protect gains carefully. Fundamentals display strength. Global factors guide next moves.
The session marked a weekly decline of 0.26 percent. Monthly gains stayed at 0.60 percent despite the pullback.
The index hit a low of 142,240.7 points. It reached a high of 143,202.09 points. Volume remained light at R$16.4 billion.
U.S. data fueled rate cut expectations. Jobless claims rose to 263,000, exceeding 235,000 forecasts. Treasury yields fell as a result.
Nasdaq advanced 0.44 percent to 22,139.46 points. S&P 500 slipped 0.05 percent to 6,584 points. Dow Jones dropped 0.59 percent to 45,834.56 points.
Brazil's services sector grew 0.3 percent in July. This continued six months of gains. Annual growth hit 2.8 percent, topping 2.6 percent estimates.
The Supreme Court convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro. U.S. officials showed no immediate retaliation. Traders had feared trade impacts.
Donald Trump imposed 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods in July. He linked them to the Bolsonaro trial. No further actions emerged.
U.S. authorities removed 10 percent duties on cellulose and ferro-nickel. Exporters gained from this relief. Sectors like proteins benefited directly.
An investments partner noted markets anticipated stronger U.S. moves. Absence of responses eased tensions. Sentiment improved slightly.
Ibovespa Dips Amid Profit-Taking and Global Rate Hopes
Petrobras shares fell 0.67 percent. Brent oil rose 0.93 percent. Petrobras posted weekly gains of 1.93 percent.
Vale edged down 0.04 percent. Iron ore futures shifted modestly. A new production license supported the firm.
Gerdau tumbled 4.12 percent. Usiminas declined 0.44 percent. CSN rose 0.13 percent in contrast.
Minerva surged 2.47 percent. Marfrig climbed 2.63 percent. Tariff reductions drove these advances.
RD Saúde gained 2.85 percent. It marked four straight positive sessions. August yields exceeded 30 percent.
Itaú Unibanco dropped 1.5 percent. Bradesco fell 1.17 percent. Santander decreased 1.1 percent.
BTG Pactual slid 1.77 percent. Banco do Brasil rose 0.41 percent. Banks faced broader pressures.
Traders focus on export advantages. Lower barriers boost mercantile flows. Rate expectations enhance liquidity.
Services resilience counters tight policies. Debt levels temper optimism. Political events influence trade dynamics.
The daily chart shows an uptrend. Blue support line holds steady. Higher highs persist over months.
Yellow Global Liquidity Index rises gradually. It indicates better capital availability. This aids trade activities.
RSI stays between 52 and 70. Momentum avoids extremes. Pullbacks seem temporary.
Volume confirms upward moves. Recent sessions show reduced activity. Selling lacks conviction.
MACD signals bullish convergence. Trend shifts favor buyers. Momentum builds slowly.
Bollinger Bands contract mildly. Volatility eases. Consolidation appears likely.
The four-hour chart reveals intraday pauses. Moving averages align positively. Supports remain intact.
Fibonacci levels pinpoint 141,000 support. Resistance eyes 144,000. Volume will decide breakouts.
Traders protect gains carefully. Fundamentals display strength. Global factors guide next moves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment