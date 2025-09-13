Football Games For Saturday, September 13, 2025: Match Schedule And Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Saturday, September 13, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Today's football calendar is packed with thrilling matches, headlined by top-tier domestic leagues like the Premier League with Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest and West Ham vs Tottenham, alongside exciting Serie A clashes like Juventus vs Inter Milan and LaLiga matchups such as Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid.
Fans can also enjoy international competitions like the Campeonato Uruguaio with Racing Montevideo vs Boston River and MLS games featuring CF Montréal vs St. Louis City, ensuring a global spectacle for football enthusiasts.
Premier League
8:30 AM – Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Channels: ESPN, Disney+
11:00 AM – Newcastle vs Wolverhampton
Channels: ESPN, Disney+
11:00 AM – Fulham vs Leeds United
Channels: ESPN 2, Disney+
11:00 AM – Bournemouth vs Brighton
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Everton vs Aston Villa
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Crystal Palace vs Sunderland
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Brentford vs Chelsea
Channels: Xsports, Disney+
LaLiga
9:00 AM – Getafe vs Real Oviedo
Channels: Disney+
11:15 AM – Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Athletic Bilbao vs Alavés
Channels: ESPN 4, Disney+
3:00 PM – Atlético de Madrid vs Villarreal
Channels: ESPN 4, Disney+
LaLiga 2
11:15 AM – Cádiz vs Eibar
Channels: Disney+
11:15 AM – Mirandes vs Deportivo La Coruña
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Huesca vs Málaga
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Valladolid vs Almería
Channels: Disney+
Serie A
10:00 AM – Cagliari vs Parma
Channels: Disney+
1:00 PM – Juventus vs Inter de Milão
Channels: ESPN, Disney+
3:45 PM – Fiorentina vs Napoli
Channels: Disney+
Bundesliga
10:30 AM – Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Sportv, OneFootball (PPV)
10:30 AM – Freiburg vs Stuttgart
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, OneFootball (PPV)
10:30 AM – Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig
Channels: SportyNet, OneFootball (PPV)
10:30 AM – Wolfsburg vs Köln
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
10:30 AM – Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
1:30 PM – Bayern de Munique vs Hamburgo
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, SportyNet, OneFootball (PPV)
2
8:00 AM – Schalke 04 vs Holstein Kiel
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, OneFootball (PPV)
8:00 AM – Darmstadt vs Eintracht Braunschweig
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
8:00 AM – Karlsruher vs Nürnberg
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
3:00 PM – Hannover 96 vs Hertha Berlin
Channels: Youtube/@redecontinua, OneFootball (PPV)
3
9:00 AM – Insgolstadt vs Schweinfurt 05
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, OneFootball (PPV)
J-League
6:00 AM – Avispa Fukuoka vs Cerezo Osaka
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Xsports
7:00 AM – Fagiano Okayama vs Nagoya Grampus
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
7:00 AM – Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kawasaki Frontale
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Campeonato Uruguaio
1:00 PM – Racing Montevideo vs Boston River
Channels: Disney+
3:30 PM – Liverpool-URU vs Peñarol
Channels: Disney+
6:00 PM – Cerro Largo vs Defensor
Channels: Disney+
Uruguaio Segunda Divisão
8:30 PM – Central Español vs Rentistas
Channels: Disney+
Brasileirão
4:00 PM – Grêmio vs Mirassol
Channels: Premiere
4:00 PM – Fortaleza vs Vitória
Channels: Premiere
6:30 PM – Palmeiras vs Internacional
Channels: Sportv, Premiere
9:00 PM – Fluminense vs Corinthians
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Record, Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
4:00 PM – Paysandu vs América-MG
Channels: Youtube/@desimpedidos, RedeTV, SportyNet, ESPN, Disney+
6:30 PM – Vila Nova vs Remo
Channels: Disney+
Brasileirão Série C
5:00 PM – Náutico vs Guarani
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil, SportyNet
7:30 PM – Caxias vs São Bernardo
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil, SportyNet
Brasileirão Série D (Semi-ida)
4:00 PM – Barra vs Inter de Limeira
Channels: Youtube/c/MetrópolesTV
Copa Paulista (QF-volta)
4:00 PM – Grêmio Prudente vs Francana
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
4:00 PM – São José vs Comercial-RP
Channels: Youtube/@UllisesCostaTV
6:00 PM – XV de Piracicaba vs Oeste
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
Liga Portugal
2:00 PM – Porto vs Nacional da Madeira
Channels: Disney+
4:30 PM – Famalicão vs Sporting
Channels: ESPN 2, Disney+
Eredivisie
11:30 AM – Ajax vs PEC Zwolle
Channels: Disney+
3:30 PM – NEC Nijmegen vs PSV
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Feyenoord vs Heerenveen
Channels: Disney+
Campeonato Norte-Irlandês
11:00 AM – Larne vs Glenavon
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Campeonato Norueguês
11:00 AM – Molde vs Fredrikstad
Channels: OneFootball
1:00 PM – SK Brann vs Valerenga
Channels: OneFootball
Campeonato Finlandês
1:00 PM – Seinajoen vs HJK Helsinki
Channels: OneFootball
Campeonato Letão
10:00 AM – Rigas FS vs Jelgava
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, OneFootball (PPV)
Campeonato Eslovaco
3:30 PM – Zilina vs Slovan Bratislava
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, OneFootball
Serie B Italiana
2:30 PM – Sampdoria vs Cesena
Channels: SportyNet, Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil
Liga Saudita
12:30 PM – Al-Okhdood vs Al-Taawoun
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, BandSports
3:00 PM – Al-Ittihad vs Al-Fateh
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, BandSports
3:00 PM – Al-Hilal vs Al-Qadsiah
Channels: Sportv
Campeonato Argentino
7:00 PM – Estudiantes vs River Plate
Channels: ESPN, Disney+
Campeonato Venezuelano
7:00 PM – Zamora vs Rayo Zuliano
Channels: Youtube/@ligafutve
8:30 PM – Puerto Cabello vs La Guaira
Channels: Youtube/@ligafutve
Liga Futsal
5:15 PM – Jaraguá vs Joinville
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
6:30 PM – Marreco vs Foz Cataratas
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
8:30 PM – Esporte Futuro vs Pato Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
NWSL
8:30 PM – KC Current vs Washington Spirit
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
MLS
8:30 PM – CF Montréal vs St. Louis City
Channels: AppleTV+
8:30 PM – Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami
Channels: AppleTV+
8:30 PM – DC United vs Orlando City
Channels: AppleTV+
8:30 PM – Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew
Channels: AppleTV+
8:30 PM – NE Revolution vs Toronto FC
Channels: AppleTV+
8:30 PM – FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC
Channels: AppleTV+
9:30 PM – SJ Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC
Channels: AppleTV+
9:30 PM – FC Dallas vs Austin FC
Channels: AppleTV+
9:30 PM – Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy
Channels: AppleTV+
9:30 PM – Chicago Fire vs New York City
Channels: AppleTV+
10:30 PM – Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo
Channels: AppleTV+
10:30 PM – Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC
Channels: AppleTV+
10:35 PM – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Philadelphia Union
Channels: AppleTV+
11:30 PM – Portland Timbers vs NY Red Bulls
Channels: AppleTV+
11:30 PM – San Diego FC vs Minnesota United
Channels: AppleTV+
Liga MX
12:15 AM – Club América vs Chivas Guadalajara
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil, SportyNet
Ligue 1
4:05 PM – Auxerre vs Monaco
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
Note: Broadcast channels and times are based on available information and may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date details, check local listings or official streaming platforms.
Football Games for Saturday, September 13, 2025: Match Schedule and Live
