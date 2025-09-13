Brazil Weekly Economic Overview (Sep 812, 2025)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's economy delivered mixed signals last week, as official data pointed to easing inflation and resilience in the services sector, while consumer demand in retail and automobiles showed fresh signs of strain.
The week began on Monday, September 8, with the release of the IGP-DI inflation index, which rose 0.20 percent in August after a small contraction in July.
The figure confirmed that price pressures remain contained. The Central Bank's weekly Focus report echoed this, underscoring the market's attention to inflation expectations as the monetary authority maintains its cautious stance.
On Tuesday, September 9, automotive sector data highlighted the divergence between supply and demand.
Auto production increased 3.0 percent in August, but sales slumped 7.3 percent, reversing July's strong rebound.
Analysts said the drop suggests waning household appetite for durable goods and the risk of inventories building up in factories.
By midweek, the disinflationary trend became clearer. On Wednesday, September 10, the national statistics agency reported that the IPCA consumer price index fell 0.11 percent in August, bringing the annual rate down to 5.13 percent from 5.23 percent.
A seasonally adjusted measure also slipped slightly, confirming cooling price dynamics.
The day also brought more encouraging signals: foreign exchange flows turned positive, with net inflows of $276 million, while consumer confidence ticked up, as the IPSOS PCSI index rose to 51.66 points.
Retail figures released Thursday, September 11, showed further weakness in household spending.
Sales fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in July, though they remained up 1.0 percent compared with the previous year, suggesting that long-term demand is still growing despite short-term setbacks.
The week ended on Friday, September 12, with services once again providing a stabilizing force.
The sector expanded 0.3 percent month-on-month in July, keeping a 2.8 percent year-on-year growth rate.
At the same time, investor positioning improved, as speculative long contracts on the Brazilian real rose to 56,100, up sharply from the previous week.
Taken together, the data portray an economy where disinflation and steady services growth are balancing weaker consumption, while improving capital flows and investor sentiment point to renewed confidence in Brazil's near-term outlook.
