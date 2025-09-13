Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Saturday, September 13, 2025


2025-09-13 05:01:07
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three strong plays tonight in Rio: Bethânia's milestone show in Flamengo, a classic Lapa night at Rio Scenarium, and a big-room crooner in Barra-plus a couple of lively extras. Every listing is verified with official venue/ticket pages and includes live links. Top Picks Maria Bethânia -“60 anos de carreira” @ Vivo Rio (Flamengo) Why we picked it: A national icon celebrating six decades onstage-this is the city's headline cultural moment tonight.
  • Time: 19:00
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/eventos/maria-bethania-3
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster - buy
  • Address: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Parque do Flamengo, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20021-140
  • Phone: +55 (21) 2272-2901
  • Entrance: tiered pricing shown at Ticketmaster checkout
Marcelle Motta (live samba) @ Rio Scenarium (Lapa/Centro) Why we picked it: The quintessential Lapa night-three floors, photogenic rooms, and a reliable Saturday crowd.
  • Time: from 20:00
  • Website/Tickets: Sympla - event . href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/contat
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20230-070
  • Phone: +55 (21) 3553-3104
  • Entrance: lots/prices shown at Sympla checkout
Daniel Boaventura -“Em Casa” @ Qualistage (Barra da Tijuca) Why we picked it: A big-room, seated show from Brazil's favorite crooner-easy parking at Via Parque and great sightlines.
  • Time: 21:30 (gates 19:30)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster - buy
  • Address: Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000 – Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone: +55 (21) 4003-6464
  • Entrance: sector pricing shown at Ticketmaster checkout
Also Notable Samba Miudinho - Escambo Cultural (Pilares)
  • Time: 16:00–22:00
  • Website/Tickets: Sympla - event
  • Address: Av. Albérico Diniz, 1657 – Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone: see producer contact on event page
  • Entrance: lots from the Sympla page (lowest tier displayed at checkout)
  • Why we picked it: A proper roda in the Zona Norte-great warm-up before Lapa or Barra.
Dance Floor - 12 Anos (2a Edição) @ Alba Botafogo (Botafogo)
  • Time: 21:00–03:00
  • Website/Tickets: Sympla - event . href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Address: Rua Martins Ferreira, 60 – Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22271-010
  • Phone: +55 (21) 99795-6988
  • Entrance: lots/prices shown at Sympla checkout
  • Why we picked it: A boutique club night in a stylish Botafogo spot-good crowd, easy Zona Sul hop.

