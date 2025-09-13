Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Saturday, September 13, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three strong plays tonight in Rio: Bethânia's milestone show in Flamengo, a classic Lapa night at Rio Scenarium, and a big-room crooner in Barra-plus a couple of lively extras. Every listing is verified with official venue/ticket pages and includes live links. Top Picks Maria Bethânia -“60 anos de carreira” @ Vivo Rio (Flamengo) Why we picked it: A national icon celebrating six decades onstage-this is the city's headline cultural moment tonight.
-
Time: 19:00
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/eventos/maria-bethania-3
Tickets: Ticketmaster - buy
Address: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Parque do Flamengo, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20021-140
Phone: +55 (21) 2272-2901
Entrance: tiered pricing shown at Ticketmaster checkout
-
Time: from 20:00
Website/Tickets: Sympla - event . href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/contat
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20230-070
Phone: +55 (21) 3553-3104
Entrance: lots/prices shown at Sympla checkout
-
Time: 21:30 (gates 19:30)
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Tickets: Ticketmaster - buy
Address: Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000 – Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone: +55 (21) 4003-6464
Entrance: sector pricing shown at Ticketmaster checkout
-
Time: 16:00–22:00
Website/Tickets: Sympla - event
Address: Av. Albérico Diniz, 1657 – Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone: see producer contact on event page
Entrance: lots from the Sympla page (lowest tier displayed at checkout)
Why we picked it: A proper roda in the Zona Norte-great warm-up before Lapa or Barra.
-
Time: 21:00–03:00
Website/Tickets: Sympla - event . href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Address: Rua Martins Ferreira, 60 – Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22271-010
Phone: +55 (21) 99795-6988
Entrance: lots/prices shown at Sympla checkout
Why we picked it: A boutique club night in a stylish Botafogo spot-good crowd, easy Zona Sul hop.
Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Saturday, September 13, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment