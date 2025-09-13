São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Saturday, September 13, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, September 13, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Two giant plays dominate SP tonight-the city's mega-festival in Interlagos and a late curated club marathon-plus twin seatings on Paulista for a seated warm-up. All entries are verified with official venues/ticketing and include links.
Top Picks
The Town 2025 - Day 4 @ Autódromo de Interlagos (Cidade da Música) (Interlagos)
Why we picked it: The biggest stage in town-Mariah Carey, Lionel Richie, Ivete Sangalo, Junior and more on a single day.
All Night LOU @ Audio (Barra Funda/Água Branca)
Why we picked it: A curated late session in one of SP's best-equipped rooms-great lights/sound and easy access from the West Zone.
Tribute to Stevie Wonder (Mark Lambert & Black Tie) @ Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista)
Why we picked it: A feel-good early seating before Interlagos or the clubs-soul classics in a world-class room.
Also Notable
Jamiroquai Experience - EletroFunky @ Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista)
Time: gates 12:00 . festival until ~02:00
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/pt/lineup/dia/13-09 . Informações
Tickets: Ticketmaster - festival page (GA tiers at checkout)
Address: Av. Sen. Teotônio Vilela, 261 – Interlagos, São Paulo – SP, 04801-010
Phone: ticket support via Ticketmaster Help (festival phones not published)
Entrance: Ticketmaster lists GA day tiers (e.g., Inteira R$975; see live availability)
All Night LOU @ Audio (Barra Funda/Água Branca)
Why we picked it: A curated late session in one of SP's best-equipped rooms-great lights/sound and easy access from the West Zone.
Time: doors 22:00
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/1292-all-night-lo . Programação
Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694 – Barra Funda, São Paulo – SP, 05001-000
Phone: +55 (11) 3862-8279 / 3675-1991
Entrance: sector/box prices shown at Audio's ticket module (see page)
Tribute to Stevie Wonder (Mark Lambert & Black Tie) @ Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista)
Why we picked it: A feel-good early seating before Interlagos or the clubs-soul classics in a world-class room.
Time: 20:00
Website: bluenotesp (shows list for 13 Sep)
Tickets: seat/sector pricing at Eventim checkout via show page
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01311-300
Phone (box office/WhatsApp): +55 (11) 97428-2548
Entrance: lowest available tier shown at Eventim checkout
Also Notable
Jamiroquai Experience - EletroFunky @ Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista)
Time: 22:30
Website/Tickets: Blue Note SP - shows (select 13 Sep 22:30)
Address/Phone: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar . +55 (11) 97428-2548
Entrance: Eventim seat tiers at checkout
Why we picked it: A late seated option before/after the club-disco-funk energy without the festival haul.
