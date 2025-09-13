Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, September 13, 2025


2025-09-13 05:01:07
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Two giant plays dominate SP tonight-the city's mega-festival in Interlagos and a late curated club marathon-plus twin seatings on Paulista for a seated warm-up. All entries are verified with official venues/ticketing and include links.
Top Picks

The Town 2025 - Day 4 @ Autódromo de Interlagos (Cidade da Música) (Interlagos)
Why we picked it: The biggest stage in town-Mariah Carey, Lionel Richie, Ivete Sangalo, Junior and more on a single day.

  • Time: gates 12:00 . festival until ~02:00
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/pt/lineup/dia/13-09 . Informações
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster - festival page (GA tiers at checkout)
  • Address: Av. Sen. Teotônio Vilela, 261 – Interlagos, São Paulo – SP, 04801-010
  • Phone: ticket support via Ticketmaster Help (festival phones not published)
  • Entrance: Ticketmaster lists GA day tiers (e.g., Inteira R$975; see live availability)



All Night LOU @ Audio (Barra Funda/Água Branca)
Why we picked it: A curated late session in one of SP's best-equipped rooms-great lights/sound and easy access from the West Zone.

  • Time: doors 22:00
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/1292-all-night-lo . Programação
  • Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694 – Barra Funda, São Paulo – SP, 05001-000
  • Phone: +55 (11) 3862-8279 / 3675-1991
  • Entrance: sector/box prices shown at Audio's ticket module (see page)





Tribute to Stevie Wonder (Mark Lambert & Black Tie) @ Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista)
Why we picked it: A feel-good early seating before Interlagos or the clubs-soul classics in a world-class room.

  • Time: 20:00
  • Website: bluenotesp (shows list for 13 Sep)
  • Tickets: seat/sector pricing at Eventim checkout via show page
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01311-300
  • Phone (box office/WhatsApp): +55 (11) 97428-2548
  • Entrance: lowest available tier shown at Eventim checkout


Also Notable

Jamiroquai Experience - EletroFunky @ Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista)

  • Time: 22:30
  • Website/Tickets: Blue Note SP - shows (select 13 Sep 22:30)
  • Address/Phone: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar . +55 (11) 97428-2548
  • Entrance: Eventim seat tiers at checkout
  • Why we picked it: A late seated option before/after the club-disco-funk energy without the festival haul.

São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Saturday, September 13, 2025

