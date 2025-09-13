Jahez Application Engages Kuwait's Community Through Sponsorships, Innovation And National Projects

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Food, culture and entertainment – all in one place with Jahez Application

. Abdulrahman Reda:“Everything we're doing is centred on supporting Kuwait's community and adding value to people's daily lives.”

Kuwait City, 14 September 2025 – Jahez Application, a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favourite shops through online orders, announced a series of initiatives that reinforce its role as an active member of Kuwait's business and social community. The focus is on creating meaningful and lasting value for customers, partners and the broader community by supporting cultural, sporting and local projects that reflect Kuwait's vibrant national spirit. Through these efforts, Jahez aims to deepen its bond with the people it serves, strengthen its contribution to the country's evolving social fabric.

These initiatives are built on three main pillars that highlight Jahez's vision of growth with impact – strengthening community ties through sponsorship of national and cultural events, expanding the Jahez app with new services and features and implementing projects that create lasting benefits for Kuwait's society and economy. Each initiative reflects Jahez's commitment to working hand in hand with organizations and partners that share its values and its mission to serve as a partner to the community.

Abdulrahman Reda, Marketing Team Lead at Jahez, said:“This is an exciting chapter for us as we combine innovation with community impact. From the new app experience to upcoming cultural and sporting sponsorships, everything we're doing is centred on supporting Kuwait's community and adding value to people's daily lives. It's our way of showing pride in being part of the nation's progress and we're eager to see these initiatives come to life and to share them with our customers across Kuwait.”

Upcoming SponsorshipsJahez has steadily grown its role as a supporter of Kuwait's community events, building a strong track record of sponsorships that connect people with the experiences they love. The company is raising that commitment further through sponsorships across sports and cultural events.

As the Title Sponsor of Comfest '25, Jahez is helping bring Kuwait's ultimate pop-culture festival to life, a major gathering for fans of anime, comics, gaming, cosplay and more. The event attracts people of all ages who celebrate shared passions through panels, meet and greets, performances and creative showcases. Jahez is making the experience more seamless by offering ticket purchases through a dedicated tab on the Jahez app. This feature reflects Jahez's approach of pairing innovation with accessibility, making cultural engagement convenient for everyone.Continuing its tradition, Jahez will once again be the Official Delivery Partner of the Gulf Bank Marathon 642, an event it has proudly supported for several years. The marathon has become a landmark on Kuwait's calendar, bringing together thousands of athletes and families and Jahez's sponsorship highlights its ongoing investment in community wellness and shared achievement.

In addition, Jahez is honoured to serve as the Platinum Sponsor of the Amir Cup, Kuwait's most prestigious football tournament. This partnership extends beyond sport, aligning with Kuwait's broader vision to boost tourism and create vibrant community spaces, while also celebrating a competition that has long symbolized national pride and unity across generations.

Driving Innovation Through the Jahez AppJahez operates primarily through its innovative app, which has become a trusted platform connecting customers with their favourite restaurants, shops and services. Building on this foundation, the Company continues to place technology at the core of its operations, with a business model focused on using digital innovation to create easier, faster and more engaging experiences for its users.

Jahez has recently launched a new user interface on its app, making navigation smoother and the overall customer journey more intuitive. Building on this upgrade, the Company will continue to enhance the platform with new innovations and features. The Company is also expanding its offering through Jahez Market, a dedicated tab that allows customers to order groceries directly from Jahez. Alongside this, Jahez will launch Jahez Shops, a new feature that brings categories such as clothing, perfumes and lifestyle products into the platform for the first time, a unique step that extends Jahez beyond food delivery into a broader lifestyle marketplace.

Jahez will also introduce initiatives to highlight and support local talent in the F&B sector, reflecting the Company's mission to integrate technology in ways that empower entrepreneurs and contribute to the growth of Kuwait's food and beverage industry.

Community Impact and Local EngagementCommunity development remains a key priority for Jahez and is considered one of the main pillars of its role as a partner in Kuwait's social and business community. To strengthen this position, Jahez is investing in projects that improve public spaces, create opportunities for local talent and bring people together through shared experiences.

One of the flagship initiatives is the renovation of the Abdullah Al-Mubarak Walkway, set to be completed this year. The project includes installing solar-powered lighting, benches, cooling fridges and digital screens to create a safer and more welcoming environment for families and residents. This effort reflects Jahez's vision of contributing to spaces that enhance daily life and provide lasting value to the community.In addition, Jahez is also preparing a major entertainment and F&B sector collaboration, designed to offer memorable experiences while fostering Kuwait's creative industries. Complementing these efforts, Jahez will introduce innovation projects in the exhibitions sector, highlighting the Company's commitment to supporting cultural platforms and expanding community engagement opportunities.

The Road AheadBeyond these initiatives, Jahez is committed to being a trusted partner in Kuwait's national journey. By expanding services, investing in public spaces and supporting local talent, the Company is working towards a vision where technology and community go hand in hand, creating experiences that leave a lasting impact.

Abdulrahman Reda added:“These initiatives are only the start of a longer journey, one that allows us to stay rooted in the community and support it in meaningful ways. From empowering local talent to improving public spaces and partnering with national events, our focus is on creating impact that lasts. Jahez is proud to be part of the community and our commitment is to keep contributing to its growth and progress well into the future.”

