COOFANDY, EKOUAER, And Zeagoo Announce Participation In Oktoberfest 2025 With Joint Pop-Up Event At Substanz Club - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) MUNICH, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 September 2025 – COOFANDY, EKOUAER , and Zeagoo are excited to announce their participation in the 2025 Munich Oktoberfest, alongside a special offline pop-up event in partnership with Substanz Club, one of the city's most iconic music bars. The event will take place from September 20 to 22 at Substanz Club, located just 700 meters from the main festival grounds. Centered around the theme“More Beer, More Bold, More You!”, the collaboration blends traditional festival spirit with modern fashion culture.

This collaboration marks the brands' first appearance at a globally renowned cultural event and underscores their collective focus on delivering immersive, high-impact experiences that connect fashion with local culture and community. By embedding their presence within a setting that blends tradition with global visibility, COOFANDY, EKOUAER, and Zeagoo seek to strengthen their footprint in the European market and explore new expressions of fashion within the context of cultural celebration.

Three Brands, Three Immersive Zones

Three distinct brand zones offer playful, hands-on experiences that bring each identity to life.



COOFANDY: Guests take on a stylish spin on the Oktoberfest“Masskrug” lift, snap retro-inspired photos, and receive swag including 400 canvas bags, 1,200 intro cards, and 150 hats (50/day).

EKOUAER: The“Blind Touch Challenge” highlights signature soft fabrics in a cozy, festive setting, with 400 bags, 1,200 cards, and 90 eye masks (30/day). Zeagoo: Visitors style a festival outfit in 30 seconds and pose in a selfie frame to win 400 bags, 1,200 cards, and 100 gift boxes (33/day).

Over 3,600 branded gifts will be distributed during the three-day event-leaving guests with lasting, shareable impressions.

From Street Style to Screen Share: A Connected Brand Experience

Influencers will join the Substanz Club activation, sharing real-time content with hashtags like #BeerFashionClash, #Oktoberfit, and #MünchenStyle to drive engagement and visibility.

From Sept 10 to Oct 10, COOFANDY, EKOUAER, and Zeagoo are offering 15–20% off select items on Amazon Germany and UK-bridging the in-person experience with online reach.

Select hero products from each brand will be featured as part of the promotion, combining festive flair with comfort and style-perfect for Oktoberfest.

From COOFANDY, the Men's Stretch Slip-On Jeans offer all-day comfort with an elastic waistband and rugged design-ideal for festival fun and casual outings. The Knitted Short-Sleeve Turtleneck Shirt adds a modern edge to traditional looks, great for layering or standing out in the beer tent.

EKOUAER brings cozy essentials like the Women's Long-Sleeved Thermal Tops , perfect for layering during crisp Oktoberfest mornings. The V-Neck Button-Down Nightdress offers soft comfort and relaxed style, ideal for winding down after a full day of celebration.

Zeagoo channels Bavarian charm with the Lace Dirndl Blouse with Half Sleeves , featuring floral lace and pearl buttons for a classic festival look. The Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dirndl Blouse combines vintage embroidery with a flattering fit-perfect for both Oktoberfest and everyday styling.

Looking Ahead

Through immersive, shareable moments, COOFANDY, EKOUAER, and Zeagoo brought their values to life in meaningful, memorable ways. Moving forward, they'll continue investing in cross-cultural storytelling, experiential retail, and digitally connected campaigns that deepen engagement across borders and platforms.