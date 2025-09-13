ASF Embraces Oak Leaf Logo To Reflect Growth And Inclusion - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/31/Auditor%C3%ADa_Superior_de_la_Federaci%C3%B3n%2C_%C3%93rgano_Constitucional_de_Fiscalizaci%C3%B3n.png" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

The Apache Software Foundation has introduced a redesigned brand identity, replacing its long-standing feather motif with a new oak leaf logo and shifting emphasis toward the shorthand“The ASF”, while retaining its full legal name.

The oak leaf has been selected to represent resilience, endurance and the collaborative nature of the open source community that the Foundation supports. The symbolism draws on the imagery of a mature oak in a forest-its canopy sustaining life, connecting with other trees, and enduring across centuries. According to the Foundation, this change reflects its ethos:“community over code”, and its commitment to stewardship, trust, and openness.

The redesign, guided by a dedicated Logo Project Management Committee drawn from ASF members, involved contributions from the community and design partners. While retaining much of its existing colour scheme for recognition, the Foundation updated visual aspects to make the new logo more adaptable to digital platforms, documentation, websites and public-facing materials.

One of the drivers behind the rebranding was criticism regarding the previous feather logo and its associations. Advocacy groups argued that the use of symbols tied to Indigenous cultures might constitute cultural appropriation. The ASF acknowledges these concerns, and while it is not removing the name“Apache”, it is changing how its visual identity is expressed to better align with values of inclusivity and neutrality.

The new brand guidelines mandate that as of September 11, 2025, all public uses of the ASF logo follow the updated design standards. Projects under ASF retain their names and the Foundation will continue to use its full formal name in legal, formal and institutional contexts.

Leaders of ASF emphasise that operations, governance structures, licensing, and software project processes remain unchanged. The shift is confined to visual identity and branding, not to mission, legal framework or project oversight.

