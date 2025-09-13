Agama 17 Ushering In Flexible Linux Install For SLE 16.0 - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://www.suse.com/c/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/overview.png" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

SUSE has rolled out Agama 17, the next-generation installer set to accompany SUSE Linux Enterprise 16.0, bringing a raft of improvements to storage configuration, security module options, network setup and unattended installs.

The upgrade overhauls how wired interfaces are presented in the UI, especially when multiple devices share the same connection. Users now see clearer distinctions and can manage such setups more intuitively. The storage section has been restructured: installations can now target an entire disk or existing RAID device without manual partitioning, the installer can rescan for new or changed hardware on the fly, and entering encryption passwords during inspection of encrypted volumes is smoother.

Agama 17 changes the handling of Linux Security Modules. While SELinux remains the default for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16.0 and openSUSE Leap 16.0, the installer will now respect if alternative modules are selected-or even skip installing SELinux altogether-based on software selection. If multiple LSMs are installed, Agama picks among them, giving priority to the product default only when needed.

The registration workflow sees enhancement. Instead of only registering via the SUSE Customer Center, installations can now use custom Repository Mirroring Tool instances directly via the UI, doing away with earlier reliance on command-line tools or manual configuration files.

Developers automating deployments will find expanded support in JSON-based configuration. Agama 17 introduces fields allowing VLAN interface definitions, activation of zFCP devices, modification of software pattern lists instead of only wholesale replacements, and a new“questions” section to supply installer prompts non-interactively.

Agama 17 is already in testing via Agama's project GitHub and will be integral in SLE 16.0. It is also expected to become the default across openSUSE Leap and Tumbleweed. Engineers emphasise that this version-or a closely similar build-will ship with the upcoming enterprise release, making many of the current testing features production-ready.

