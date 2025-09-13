Wrestlemania 43 Breaks Borders With 2027 Riyadh Move - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027, marking the first time the flagship event will be held outside North America. The announcement was made by WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul“Triple H” Levesque, in partnership with Turki Alalshikh of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

Officials say WrestleMania 43 will become part of Riyadh Season, with the Kingdom hosting both the weekend's celebrations and related WWE programming such as Friday Night SmackDown, Monday Night Raw, NXT, fan events, and community outreach.

This move represents a major shift in WWE's global strategy. Since 2018, WWE has maintained a ten-year partnership with Saudi Arabia aimed at expanding international entertainment ties under Vision 2030. The deal has already resulted in multiple large WWE events being hosted in the Kingdom.

Levesque described the decision as an opportunity to“show the world ... that WWE is a global brand that reaches every corner of the world.” Turki Alalshikh emphasised respect for WrestleMania's legacy and global prestige, and expressed intent to make the upcoming show“unlike anything the world has ever seen.”

Among those present for the announcement were WWE legends Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, and current stars including Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, and Stephanie Vaquer.

Negotiations are underway for marquee matchups. Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson is reportedly in discussions to appear, possibly facing either Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes, which, if confirmed, could involve one of the largest wrestler paydays ever.

