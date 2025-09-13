Eshraq Inks AED 264M Land-Sale Deal Amid AED 485M Losses - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Eshraq Investments has struck sale and purchase agreements totalling AED 264 million with Blue Lake Properties and Al Ain Properties to dispose of several land plots on Al Reem Island. The move forms part of its strategy to monetise land holdings and respond to mounting financial losses.

The sale takes place in prime zones of Al Reem Island adjacent to Al Maryah Island and inside the jurisdiction of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, locations particularly attractive to developers seeking centrality and regulatory stability. The agreements bolster Eshraq's land monetisation drive, which has become a priority as the company seeks to improve its financial footing.

Financial filings show that accumulated losses for the first half of 2025 reached AED 484.85 million, equal to 18.05% of Eshraq's capital. That marks an improvement from a loss of AED 526.55 million at the end of 2024, helped by gains from independent valuations of assets held by Goldilocks Investments, which rose by AED 55.14 million during the same period.

Goldilocks, a key non-core investment, had its net investment value boosted to AED 827.70 million as at 30 June 2025, up from AED 772.56 million in December 2024, offering some cushion against Eshraq's operating losses.

In its first quarter of 2025, Eshraq reported a net loss of AED 27.03 million, a sharp decline from AED 306.05 million in the same period of 2024. Revenue across its portfolio has faltered, prompting management to accelerate the disposal or development of under-utilised land.

Industry observers note that investor appetite for Al Reem Island remains strong, driven by its proximity to key business hubs, relatively favourable regulatory environment, and demand for residential and mixed‐use projects. The sale with Blue Lake and Al Ain Properties underscores that even amidst financial pressure, prime real estate in central Abu Dhabi retains market confidence.

