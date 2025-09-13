ETH Climate Researcher Honoured With The German Environmental Award
The ETH professor has used new research methods and pioneering studies on land-climate dynamics to highlight the interactions between soil moisture, vegetation, evaporation and the atmosphere in international discourse, the German Federal Environmental Foundation announced on Friday.
Thanks to Seneviratne, global climate models take factors such as soil moisture, vegetation and evaporation into account more clearly than before, it added.
According to the“brilliant climate scientist”, the ecosystem function of terrestrial vegetation as a reservoir for climate-damaging greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide is at risk due to increased drought as a result of climate change.
The German Environmental Award will be presented on 26 October in Chemnitz.
