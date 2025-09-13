Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rwandan President Leaves Doha


2025-09-13 04:01:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda left Doha today, after a working visit to the country.

President Paul Kagame and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State Igor Marara Kayinamura.

