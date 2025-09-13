Advisor To The Prime Minister And Official Spokesperson For The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs: Doha To Host Emergency-Arab-Islamic Summit Monday
Dr. Al Ansari told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the summit will discuss a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, submitted by the preparatory meeting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers, which will be held tomorrow Sunday.
The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the convening of the Arab-Islamic Summit at this time has its significance, as it reflects the broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar in confronting the cowardly Israeli aggression that targeted the residential headquarters of several Hamas leaders, and these countries' categorical rejection of the state terrorism practiced by Israel.Arab Islamic Summit emergency host recent developments
