Advisor To The Prime Minister And Official Spokesperson For The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs: Doha To Host Emergency-Arab-Islamic Summit Monday


2025-09-13 04:01:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced that Doha will host the emergency Arab-Islamic summit next Monday, which is being held in light of recent developments in the region.

Dr. Al Ansari told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the summit will discuss a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, submitted by the preparatory meeting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers, which will be held tomorrow Sunday.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the convening of the Arab-Islamic Summit at this time has its significance, as it reflects the broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar in confronting the cowardly Israeli aggression that targeted the residential headquarters of several Hamas leaders, and these countries' categorical rejection of the state terrorism practiced by Israel.

