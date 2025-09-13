UK Far-Right Figurehead Tommy Robinson Holds London Rally

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: About 1,000 police will be deployed in London on Saturday to control rival demonstrations, one called by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and a counter-protest by anti-racism campaigners.

Robinson is calling his gathering "the UK's biggest free speech festival", but organisers of the Stand Up to Racism rally have dubbed it "Robinson's festival of hate".

London police say some officers have been drafted in from other forces to keep the two rallies apart. The force has also placed conditions on the routes and timings of the protests, insisting that they both end by the evening.

Robinson has been organising his latest "Unite the Kingdom" event for months, as he increasingly fuses his vehemently anti-Islam, anti-immigration agenda with freedom of speech concerns.

A similar London rally in July 2024 drew tens of thousands of people. Robinson says hundreds of thousands will turn out this time.

'No violence'

"March for freedom, march for your children, and march for Charlie Kirk," he said in a video posted Thursday, referring to the right-wing American activist and ally of Donald Trump killed earlier this week.

"Bring your smiles, flags, and patriotic pride. No masks, open alcohol, or violence," he added in another message.

The event, which will feature a march over Westminster Bridge and a rally near Downing Street, is due to feature far-right figures from across Europe and North America.



Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing caught, widow vows to carry on fight

Too hot to study, say Italian teachers as school (finally) resumes Fan shape shaved on mountain slope in Japan to honor agricultural ritual

Read Also

Planned speakers include French politician Eric Zemmour and Petr Bystron of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Far-right commentator Katie Hopkins and controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson are also expected.

The event comes just over a year after anti-immigration riots swept several cities, which Robinson was accused of helping to fuel with incendiary online posts.

There has been months of rising tension around asylum seekers coming to Britain on small boats across the Channel, as well as growing accusations Britain is becoming hostile to free speech.

'Culture wars'

The government has faced widespread criticism after banning Palestine Action in July. Police have since arrested under anti-terror laws hundreds of peaceful protesters holding up signs supporting the group.

Meanwhile, the recent London Heathrow Airport arrest of an award-winning comedy writer for allegedly insulting transgender people online prompted widespread derision.

After Irish writer Graham Linehan was detained, Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged police to "focus on the most serious issues".

However London Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley said the law needed changing and that he did not believe his officers "should be policing toxic culture wars debates".

Robinson, a far-right firebrand, boasts a string of criminal convictions and a big online following after years spearheading a fervent anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant movement.

The 42-year-old -- whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon -- has long been a familiar sight at far-right rallies in England, but his influence was thought to be waning after various legal and other woes.

His profile has rocketed since his X account was reinstated in November 2023 following billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of the platform.

Musk has repeatedly shared his posts, and advocated for Robinson's release from prison following an 18-month contempt of court conviction in October last year.