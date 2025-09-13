Global Economy News Briefing For September 12, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday's global economic landscape highlighted weakening consumer confidence in the U.S., steady but divergent eurozone inflation, and mixed industrial results across Asia and the UK.
In the United States, University of Michigan surveys showed consumer sentiment slipping to 55.4 in September from 58.2, with expectations down to 51.8.
Inflation expectations held firm at 4.8% for one year but rose to 3.9% over five years, the highest in months.
Energy data showed the oil rig count rising to 416, while futures positioning revealed reduced speculative bets on crude but stronger long holdings in gold.
Across Europe, inflation data remained steady. Germany's consumer prices rose 0.1% in August, leaving annual inflation at 2.2%.
France recorded a 0.9% yearly rate, while Spain held at 2.7%. Eurozone core inflation edged up to 2.4%. Italy's unemployment rose slightly to 6.3%, while ECB officials stressed vigilance on inflation.
The UK reported flat GDP in July, leaving growth at 1.4% year-on-year. Industrial production fell 0.9% on the month, with manufacturing down 1.3%.
Construction gained modestly, and services rose 0.4%, partly offsetting trade deficits of over £22 billion. Inflation expectations among households rose to 3.6%, underscoring price concerns.
In Asia, Japan posted weaker factory data, with July industrial output down 1.2% and capacity use down 1.1%.
China's credit conditions improved, with ¥590 billion in new loans issued after July's contraction and social financing surging past ¥2.5 trillion.
M2 money growth stayed at 8.8%. India saw consumer inflation ease to 2.07% and reserves climb to $698 billion.
Brazil's service sector expanded 2.8% year-on-year in July, supported by modest monthly growth, while Canada reported stable capacity use at 79.3% despite falling permits.
Together, the day underscored consumer fragility in the U.S., steady but uneven inflation across Europe, and divergent industrial trends in Asia, pointing to a cautiously balanced global outlook.
