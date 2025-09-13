Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Arrested After 33-Hour Manhunt In Utah

MENAFN - Khaama Press)U.S. media outlets have reported that the suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt and is now under FBI interrogation.

According to ABC News, authorities in Utah confirmed that the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was taken into custody early Saturday on suspicion of killing Kirk.

Charlie Kirk, a close ally of former president Donald Trump, was shot and killed by a rooftop sniper on Wednesday during a university event in Utah.

CBS News reported that Robinson is being held in a Utah jail without bail. He faces charges of first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

Investigators recovered a powerful Mauser rifle near the escape route, along with an unused bullet bearing the message:“Hey fascist, take this.” Surveillance video captured Robinson fleeing the scene.

CNN, citing a family member, reported that Robinson had recently developed a strong interest in politics. He once described Kirk's university appearance as“filled with hate” during a family dinner. Neighbors, however, portrayed Robinson as a quiet and considerate young man.

The killing has shocked the U.S. political landscape, drawing strong reactions from both supporters and critics of Kirk, who was a prominent figure in right-wing activism.

Analysts warn the case may deepen divisions in America's already polarized political climate, raising concerns about rising political violence and the radicalization of young people.

