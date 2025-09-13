Spicejet Aircraft Loses Wheel, Lands Safely At Mumbai Airport

Dhaka: A SpiceJet Q400 turboprop aircraft en route to Mumbai lost an outer wheel during take-off from Kandla airport in Gujarat on Friday (Sep 12).

A passenger captured a video showing the wheel detaching just before liftoff, repeatedly saying,“The wheel has fallen.”

Despite the mid-air scare, the flight continued to Mumbai and landed safely at 3:51 PM.

As a precaution, a full emergency was declared at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), where the aircraft landed on runway 27 and taxied to the terminal under its own power.

Mumbai airport authorities had rescue teams and fire services on standby.

All passengers disembarked normally, and airport operations resumed shortly after.

A former airline official said,“This is a serious incident. The pilot likely chose to land in Mumbai rather than return to Kandla, as Mumbai's longer runway offers safer conditions in such situations.”

The incident came just a day after another SpiceJet flight, SG041 from Delhi to Kathmandu, reported a suspected tailpipe fire at Delhi airport.

Though no cockpit warnings were observed, the aircraft returned to the bay as a safety precaution before taking off later that day.

