Satish Sharma Has Virtual Meeting With Union Minister For Youth Affairs

J&K Minister Satish Sharma

Jammu- Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma on Friday participated in a virtual meeting chaired by Union Minister for Youth Affairs to discuss issues related to youth engagement, sports development and holistic empowerment.

The virtual meeting was also attended by Sports Ministers of other states and Uts. Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Yasha Mudgal; DG Youth Services and Sports, Anuradha Gupta and other senior officers YSS also attended the meeting.

During the interaction, Satish Sharma highlighted the transformation taking place in J&K. He also briefed the Union Minister about the impact of the J&K Sports Policy (2022). The Minister underscored the role of flagship programmes like Khelo India and Ab Khelega Jammu & Kashmir.

Citing recent success stories, Minister Sharma drew attention to inspiring youth icons from J&K including Arjuna Awardee and para-archery champion, Sheetal Devi; Chain Singh, Olympian shooter from Doda.

He also talked about cricketing talents including Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Rasik Salam, Vivrant Sharma, who have excelled in the IPL. He also mentioned about Nasir Sofi, a young volleyball player from Baramulla recently selected for the U-15 National Coaching Camp for China.