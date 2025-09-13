Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Srinagar Premier League: Northall United Defeats Kanwal FC 2-0

2025-09-13 03:08:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo

Srinagar -In Friday's contest of the“My Youth My Pride” Srinagar Premier Division Football League 2025-26, Northall United FC took on Kanwal FC at TRC Ground here.

In a well-contested matchup, Northall United FC emerged victorious by defeating Kanwal FC with a score line of 2-0. The team showcased excellent skills, discipline and determination, securing three crucial points in the league.

The Srinagar Premier League is being organised by the District Football Association Srinagar under the“My Youth My Pride” initiative of the J&K Sports Council.

On Thursday, Iqbal Sports FC defeated Kashmir Panthers FC 2-0. In another encounter, Arco FC stunned JK Bank XI with a 4-2 win.

