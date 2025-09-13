3 Kashmir Footballers In U-17 India Squad For SAFF Cup

Srinagar – Three footballers from Kashmir, Aazim Parveez Najar, Abrar Ali Baba and Maroof Shafi, have been selected in the final squad of the India U-17 National Football Team. The Blue Colts are set to compete in Sri Lanka for the SAFF Cup, which kicks off on September 13.

The three players are part of a 23-member squad selected by head coach Bibiano Fernandes on Friday. The team has been training in Goa for the last two months after undergoing selection trials.

Maroof Shafi is a goalkeeper, Abrar Ali Baba is a midfielder and Aazim Parveez Najar is a forward.

Meanwhile, J&K Football Federation, DFA Srinagar, Downtown Heroes FC and others congratulated the trio for their selection.

“Aazim, our very own Downtown Hero, will be carrying not just the tricolor but the dreams of every aspiring player back home,” the Heroes said in a statement.