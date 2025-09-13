Karnataka: 8 Dead As Truck Ploughs Into Ganesha Procession
Hassan (Karnataka)- Eight people were killed, and over 20 others were injured when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession in a village in the Hassan district on Friday night, police sources said.
Among the injured, at least eight individuals are currently in critical condition.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy.
The incident occurred at Mosale Hosahalli village around 8.45 pm during the final day of the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Most of the deceased are young boys, sources said, adding that over 20 people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Hassan for treatment.
Eyewitnesses said the driver of the truck, said to be coming from Arakalagudu, lost control and crashed the vehicle into the devotees, the majority of whom were students.
Following the accident, the truck driver, Bhuvsnesh, allegedly attempted to flee, but the crowd apprehended him, roughed him up and subsequently handed him over to the police. Sources said the truck belongs to a logistics company.
Four individuals died at the scene, having been trapped under the truck's wheels, while four others succumbed to their injuries in various hospitals in Hassan, sources added.
In a post on X, Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences, stating that he was saddened by the loss of several lives and the serious injuries sustained by people. He prayed for peace for the departed souls and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.
