2024
UP: Man Held For Offensive Post On Prophet, Quran

2025-09-13 03:08:31
Representational Photo

Shahjahanpur (UP)- Tension prevailed in Shahjahanpur's Sadar Bazar area on Friday night after a man allegedly posted objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Quran on social media, prompting a large crowd to gather outside the police station and raise slogans.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the accused posted derogatory comments on Facebook.“Our social media monitoring team spotted the post, after which the police arrested the accused,” he said.

Dwivedi added that late Friday night, members of the Muslim community surrounded the police station and staged a protest.

“I arrived at the scene with other officers and informed the protesters that the accused had been arrested. They dispersed peacefully afterward,” the SP added.

