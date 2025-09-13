UP: Man Held For Offensive Post On Prophet, Quran
Shahjahanpur (UP)- Tension prevailed in Shahjahanpur's Sadar Bazar area on Friday night after a man allegedly posted objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Quran on social media, prompting a large crowd to gather outside the police station and raise slogans.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the accused posted derogatory comments on Facebook.“Our social media monitoring team spotted the post, after which the police arrested the accused,” he said.
Dwivedi added that late Friday night, members of the Muslim community surrounded the police station and staged a protest.
“I arrived at the scene with other officers and informed the protesters that the accused had been arrested. They dispersed peacefully afterward,” the SP added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment