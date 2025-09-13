Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Temples Desecrated By Foreign Invaders Must Be Restored: Adityanath

2025-09-13 03:08:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI File Photo

Ayodhya- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that religious sites desecrated during the era of“barbaric foreign invaders” must be restored with due honour, calling it a collective resolve of Sanatan Dharma.

He was addressing a programme marking the 17th death anniversary of Swami Haryacharya Maharaj at the Shri Ayodhya Dham here.

“Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura or any other religious places that were desecrated during the period of slavery must now be reinstated with full respect,” Adityanath said.

Such restoration is not just an act of faith but also a responsibility towards cultural and spiritual heritage, he added.

Recalling the long struggle for the Ram temple, the chief minister said,“For 500 years, seers and devotees struggled tirelessly and today that dream has come true.”

Seers sacrificed their lives and comfort for the cause of Lord Ram's temple, he said.

He also spoke about his personal association with Swami Haryacharya Maharaj, describing his passion for the Ram Janmabhoomi and the unity of Sanatan Dharma as“unforgettable”.

