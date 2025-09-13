ADB To Bail Out Azerbaijan With Technical Know-How
The document was signed during a meeting between ADSEA Chairman Zaur Mikayilov and ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal.
From the agency, Chairman Zaur Mikayilov, First Deputy Chairman Khayyam Mammadov, Advisor to the Chairman Asad Shirinov, and Head of the Strategy, International Cooperation, and Science Department Riad Akhundzade attended the meeting.
Representing the Asian Development Bank were Country Director for Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, Regional Director for Private Sector Development, Enrico Pinali, Director of Markets Development and PPP Office, Mohammed Azim Hashimi, Senior Markets Development Specialist, Masayuki Kanda, Principal Private Sector Development Officer, Sanan Shabanov, and Consultant Ramazan Samedov.
The discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation in the field of public-private partnership (PPP) in Azerbaijan and on potential technical assistance projects with the Asian Development Bank. The meeting concluded with the signing of the agreed TAS document, officially setting out the obligations of both sides.
The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) was instituted via a presidential decree on March 30, 2023, with the objective of optimizing hydrological resource governance and mitigating the challenges associated with water scarcity within the national context. The agency was established through the amalgamation of antecedent hydrological governance bodies into a singular, cohesive framework.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment