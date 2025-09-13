Tajikistan, Japan Explore Cooperation In Energy And Water Sectors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and Japan's Ambassador to Tajikistan, Keiko Furuta, discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy and water sectors, Trend reports via the Tajik ministry.

The discussions revolved around strengthening bonds in green energy development, rolling up the sleeves for joint infrastructure projects, and sharpening technical skills.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the country generated 11.812 billion kWh of electricity from January through June 2025, up 1.445 billion kWh, or 12.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2024. Total electricity losses in the power system amounted to 2.262 billion kWh (17.2 percent), down 48.8 million kWh, or 3.3 percent, from the first half of 2024 (20.5 percent).

Japan occupies a distinctive position within the geopolitical landscape of Central Asia. It stands as the singular Asian nation within the elite consortium of the globe's seven most advanced economies-the G7. The designation of "Asian origin," amidst the escalating geopolitical dynamics between East and West in recent years, positions Japan as a strategically advantageous "Western" ally for Tajikistan and neighboring nations within the region.