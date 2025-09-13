KOC Utilizes AI To Improve Operating Capacity Of Oil Sector

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The launching by Kuwait Oil Company of its Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center (AIIC) represented a milestone in the process of digital transformation in the countryآ's oil sector.

The Center, supported by Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), is meant to keep abreast of the worldآ's latest technological trends through making use of AI and innovative technologies to reduce costs, ensure quality and speed up decision-making.

Under auspices and in the presence of Minister of Oil Tarek Suleiman Al-Roumi, AIIC was inaugurated on August 7, 2025, in collaboration with Microsoft, Halliburton Co, and Ghaia, KOCآ's CEO Ahmad Jaber Al-Eidan said in statements to KUNA on Saturday.

The Center, supervised by KOCآ's division of south and east Kuwait, opened a new chapter in digital transformation in Kuwait.

It is part of KOCآ's strategic partnership with Microsoft, one of five of the worldآ's leading technology conglomerates, Halliburton آ­- world's second-largest oil service provider, and Ghaia, a leading developer of autonomous artificial intelligence systems (Agentic AI), he said.

Ghaia, as strategic partner of Microsoft, is in charge of operating the AIIC on its G Agen platform.

"G Agen, the fruit of cooperation between Microsoft, Halliburton and Ghaia, deploys smart digital agents that think, act, and evolve - working for humans to unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation," Al-Eidan pointed out.

More than automation, G Agent provides a dynamic mesh for collaboration between agents and humans across departments and teams, which will help enhance the operating capacity of KOC and facilitate the decision-making process.

From oil and gas to retail and government, it delivers impactful outcomes in the most complex environments.

Agentic AI, one of the pioneering projects in autonomous AI systems, is capable of setting goals, making decisions, and performing complex tasks with minimal human intervention, acting independently to achieve objectives, he affirmed.

"It will give momentum leap to the KOC in the areas of data analysis and provision of precautionary solutions and support the realization of the goals of Kuwait Vision 2035," Al-Eidan went on.

AIIC will keep abreast of the innovations and the latest changes around the globe, and give guidance relating to the development of the oil sector in Kuwait, he said.

He voiced hope that cooperation between KOC and its partners will open new horizons for digital transformation of the energy sector not only in Kuwait but in the entire region as well.

On his part, Naim Yazbeck, president of Microsoft Middle East and Africa (MEA), said KOC leads a bold vision for the future of the energy sector in Kuwait where AI and human innovation word towards speedier digital transformation.

Microsoft maintains firm commitment to helping Kuwait develop the skills of its national cadres and leading the transformation to a smarter and more sustainable future in the oil sector, he said in similar statement to KUNA.

Expressing Microsoftآ's pride of its partnership with KOC, Yazbeck said the AIIC is not only a training center but also an integrated platform for joint innovation.

The Center serves as a strategic mainstay in the drive to achieve distinctive operating capacity, provide smart solutions in energy and meet the unique aspirations of the State of Kuwait, he added. (end) khm