Kuwait Airways Earns The Prestigious 5-Star Rating For Top Services
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways has earned the 2026 5-Star Airline Rating for providing excellent passenger on-board services from the APEX organization, based on objective opinions from passengers all over the world.
The corporation chairman, Abdulmohsen Al-Fegaan, said in a statement to KUNA that gaining the rating was fruit of efforts and staff dedication, excellent services and comfort provided to passengers.
The rating was based on neutral views by passengers of more than one million flights from 600 airline companies throughout the world, he said, indicating that the assessment was based on passengers' experience during the flight, with visual entertainment programs, food quality and other services.
The Kuwaiti Airways, earlier this year, ranked 20th among 109 aviation companies and the fifth in the Middle East in the annual report released by Airhelp website, covering 2024, he said.
Al-Fegaan added that it earned the top rank globally for providing high quality onboard meals by MoneySuperMarket platform last year. It also came second in the Middle East for flights' schedules punctuality, noticeable development in making achievements and recording positive results from Cirium, a leading aviation data and analytics company.
The corporation is proceeding with the efforts to overhaul its various services, upgrade operating systems and attain clients' absolute content.
Elaborating, he said the company had received an invitation from APEX to attend the honoring ceremony for aviation companies, held in California, the US. The acting chief executive officer, Abdulwahab Al-Shatti, received the award.
Kuwait Airways, founded in 1953, organized the first flight on March 16, 1954. The government acquired all its shares in 1962. (end)
