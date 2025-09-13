Qatar To Host Preparatory Meeting For Arab-Muslim Summit To Discuss Israeli Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA -- Furthermore, the State of Kuwait hastily deplored the attack on Qatar, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the brutal Israeli aggression is a "flagrant violation" of all international laws and norms, and a perilous threat to the region's stability and security.
In a statement, the ministry renewed Kuwait's position stressing that the UN Security Council must bear its responsibilities to guarantee international peace and security, and take serious and effective steps to halt the systematic Israeli aggression on the region's countries.
Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya emphasized the assault on the sisterly State of Qatar is a direct attack on the joint Gulf security and the shared fate among GCC states.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Yahya said the Israeli aggression is a perilous escalation that threatens the region's stability and security, and undermines international community efforts aimed at stopping the circle of violence and protecting civilians.
The positions of GCC brothers show the unified Gulf rank that reject these attacks and support Qatar in the face of the Israeli occupation violations, he stated.
He elaborated that these joint stances embody the deep Gulf solidarity and GCC states commitment to protecting their stability and security.
He renewed Kuwait's full solidarity with Qatar in the face of this assault and its support to all steps and measures Doha take to maintain its security, stability and sovereignty.
He reiterated that the "security of Qatar is an integrated part of the security of Kuwait and the Arabian Gulf".
The minister called on the UN Security Council and the international community to assume their ethical and legal responsibilities toward the repeated Israeli attacks, take urgent action to halt them, hold accountable the perpetrators, and ensure the rules of international law, and the region's stability and security.
In addition, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah contacted Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, voicing Kuwait's strong denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggression.
During the call, His Highness the Amir affirmed Kuwait's full support to Qatar's leadership, government and people in all measures and decisions taken to maintain its sovereignty, security and stability.
His Highness the Amir also emphasized that Kuwait is ready to put all its potential under the disposal of Qatar, saying the "security and stability of Qatar is an integrated part of the security and stability of Kuwait".
Moreover, the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met the Amir of Qatar at Lusail Palace and conveyed the condolences of His Highness the Amir to Sheikh Tamim and the Qatari people over the martyrdom of Al-Dosari due to the brutal Israeli attack, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow his mercy upon the martyr's soul and a rapid recovery to those wounded.
His Highness the Crown Prince affirmed Kuwait's unwavering stance that condemns the brutal Israeli aggression, noting that it is a blatant infringement of international laws and norms and a perilous threat to the region's security and stability.
His Highness the Crown Prince called on the international community and the Security Council to bear their responsibilities to safeguard international security and peace, and stop the Israeli occupation attacks.
During an emergency session of the Security Council on Thursday, Kuwait Representative to the UN Tariq Al-Bannai affirmed that the GCC states would not tolerate any violation of the security of the region's countries or any attempt to destabilize them. He warned that the GCC States' national security is a "red line". (end)
hm
In a statement, the ministry renewed Kuwait's position stressing that the UN Security Council must bear its responsibilities to guarantee international peace and security, and take serious and effective steps to halt the systematic Israeli aggression on the region's countries.
Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya emphasized the assault on the sisterly State of Qatar is a direct attack on the joint Gulf security and the shared fate among GCC states.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Yahya said the Israeli aggression is a perilous escalation that threatens the region's stability and security, and undermines international community efforts aimed at stopping the circle of violence and protecting civilians.
The positions of GCC brothers show the unified Gulf rank that reject these attacks and support Qatar in the face of the Israeli occupation violations, he stated.
He elaborated that these joint stances embody the deep Gulf solidarity and GCC states commitment to protecting their stability and security.
He renewed Kuwait's full solidarity with Qatar in the face of this assault and its support to all steps and measures Doha take to maintain its security, stability and sovereignty.
He reiterated that the "security of Qatar is an integrated part of the security of Kuwait and the Arabian Gulf".
The minister called on the UN Security Council and the international community to assume their ethical and legal responsibilities toward the repeated Israeli attacks, take urgent action to halt them, hold accountable the perpetrators, and ensure the rules of international law, and the region's stability and security.
In addition, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah contacted Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, voicing Kuwait's strong denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggression.
During the call, His Highness the Amir affirmed Kuwait's full support to Qatar's leadership, government and people in all measures and decisions taken to maintain its sovereignty, security and stability.
His Highness the Amir also emphasized that Kuwait is ready to put all its potential under the disposal of Qatar, saying the "security and stability of Qatar is an integrated part of the security and stability of Kuwait".
Moreover, the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met the Amir of Qatar at Lusail Palace and conveyed the condolences of His Highness the Amir to Sheikh Tamim and the Qatari people over the martyrdom of Al-Dosari due to the brutal Israeli attack, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow his mercy upon the martyr's soul and a rapid recovery to those wounded.
His Highness the Crown Prince affirmed Kuwait's unwavering stance that condemns the brutal Israeli aggression, noting that it is a blatant infringement of international laws and norms and a perilous threat to the region's security and stability.
His Highness the Crown Prince called on the international community and the Security Council to bear their responsibilities to safeguard international security and peace, and stop the Israeli occupation attacks.
During an emergency session of the Security Council on Thursday, Kuwait Representative to the UN Tariq Al-Bannai affirmed that the GCC states would not tolerate any violation of the security of the region's countries or any attempt to destabilize them. He warned that the GCC States' national security is a "red line". (end)
hm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment