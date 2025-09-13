Uzbekistan, China Discuss New Projects To Boost Sustainable Growth And Innovation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan held a meeting with the delegation of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

During the talks, the parties stressed the importance of further strengthening economic ties, noting the steady growth of trade, investment, and industrial partnership, as well as the expansion of cooperation in technical and grant-based assistance. Special attention was given to deepening collaboration in key areas of socio-economic development, with discussions covering initiatives to ensure sustainable growth, introduce innovations, improve public welfare, and jointly address global challenges.

The sides emphasized that regular high-level dialogue creates a solid foundation for expanding joint projects, exchanging expertise, and attracting new investment. They also reaffirmed their intention to maintain active working contacts, ensure effective implementation of existing agreements, and develop new forms of cooperation aligned with the priorities of both countries.

Following the negotiations, the parties confirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial relations and enhancing the strategic partnership and friendship between Uzbekistan and China.

In the interim, bilateral trade between the two countries surpassed $14 billion in the previous fiscal year, showing an impressive 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This dynamic growth underscores the rapidly intensifying economic interlinkages between Uzbekistan and China, turning Beijing into one of Tashkent's most significant and reliable partners.