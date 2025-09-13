General Staff: 183 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in an update posted at 08:00 on Saturday, September 13.

Russian forces launched three missile strikes and 81 airstrikes targeting Ukrainian units and populated areas, using six missiles and 140 guided bombs.

Additionally, Russian troops carried out 5,206 shelling attacks, including 59 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 6,070 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes were conducted in the areas of Hremiach in the Chernihiv region; Bilohiria, Zaliznychne, Novoiakovlivka, and Veselianka in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Kherson and Lvove in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck three concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment, two command posts, three artillery systems, and one other high-value Russian target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , three clashes occurred. The enemy launched 13 airstrikes, dropping 24 guided bombs, and conducted 133 artillery attacks, including three with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , 23 combat engagements took place near Vovchansk, Ambarne, and toward Slobozhanske, Odradne, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , eight Russian assaults were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near Holubivka and toward Kupiansk, Pishchane, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector , Russian troops launched 17 attacks, attempting to advance near Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, and toward Novoselivka, Shandryholove, and Stavky.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy carried out 20 assaults near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and toward Yampil, Dronivka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , seven clashes were recorded near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and toward Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy launched 15 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and toward Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 offensive actions by Russian forces near Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Maiak, Zatyshok, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and toward Myrnohrad, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks near Sosnivka, Vorone, Maliivka, Ternove, Novomykolaivka, Olhivske, and toward Filiia, Ivanivka, and Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole sector , Russian forces did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy launched two assaults toward Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian invaders made two unsuccessful attempts to advance toward Ukrainian defensive positions.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of Russian offensive group formations were observed.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 13, 2025, are estimated at approximately 1,093,730 personnel, including 950 troops killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

Photo credit: AFU General Staff